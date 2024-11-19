This is the most important time of year to watch for moose. Some estimate that there are tens of thousands of moose across the northeastern United States, marking the highest concentration of moose in the country outside of Alaska, according to Discover North Country.

The New York State DEC estimates say there could be anywhere up to 900 in the state alone, though that number can fluctuate depending on the animals' migration. Breeding season for moose is also in early fall, according to wildlife experts.

Sometimes though moose can wander across the roads we happening to be traveling on. The New York DMV had already warned motorists and pedestrians that moose and deer are most active during the fall months, and are more likely to be crossing roads, bridges and highways, according to SI Live.

Considering some moose can weigh over 1,000 pounds, you wouldn't want to be involved in an accident with one by any means.

Moose Seen Crossing Road in New York State

WKTV's Chief Meteorologist Bill Karda recently posted footage on his Facebook page that was sent to him by a viewer. The video from Monday afternoon shows a female moose (known as a cow) running across a road in Salisbury Center, NY.

Moose are the largest land animal in New York state. The New York Department of Environment Conservation estimates that there are roughly 600 to 700 moose in the Adirondacks, though they can occasionally roam south into the areas like the Hudson Valley region.

Biologists say that moose usually feed on the leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. They're also very protective of their calves, according to the DEC. Sometimes moose like to roam, and sometimes their paths can cross the paths of humans, considering how much people have encroached on their habitat.