Monticello Man Arrested For Burglarizing Same Location For the Second Time in Three Months

A Monticello man was arrested for the second time, for burglarizing a Monticello center for the second time.

An arrest was made on Thursday, February 10, 2022, by members of the Monticello Police Department for the felony of burglary in the 3rd degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Reports indicate that 35-year-old Paul A. Ellis of Monticello knowingly entered, and then remained unlawfully within the 'Ted Stroble Center' which is located at 10 Jefferson Street.

The Monticello Police Department indicated that while inside the Center, 'Ellis did intentionally pull a partition out of the floor that was located inside a restroom, put a hole in a wall and scatter other items about the floor.' The incident occurred at 3:42 am on the morning of Thursday, February 10th, and Ellis was arrested around 7:25 am. His arrest came after the report of a disorderly person at a business location on Forestburgh Road, where Ellis was found to be on site. Video surveillance was used to identify Ellis as the suspect from the damage at the Ted Stroble Center.

Arraignment was held Thursday in the Village of Monticello Justice Couty, where Ellis was remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bail bond, or $30,000 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

This is not the first interaction between Ellis and the Monticello Police Department, as he was also arrested on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, also for burglarizing and damaging property, once again, at the Ted Stroble Center. Following New York State Bail Reform guidelines, Ellis was issued an appearance ticket, and a disposition of that incident is still pending in court.

