Quarter-Million Dollars Won At Hudson Valley, New York Store

Someone just received a quarter-million dollars for stopping by a store in the Hudson Valley!

Are you the lucky winner?

Lottery Jackpots Skyrocket In New York State

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow with no recent winners. The combined jackpot is now sitting at $861 million.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing is at least $368 million dollars. While the upcoming Powerball drawing, set for Saturday, comes with a jackpot of just under a half-billion dollars. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is currently $493 million, according to lottery officials.

The cost to buy a ticket for the Mega Millions or Powerball is $2. Both drawings will be streamed live online.

Third-prize-winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Monroe, Orange County, New York

"The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.," the New York State Lottery stated.

