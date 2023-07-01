When Will Smoke Leave the Hudson Valley? Your July 4th Forecast

Many New Yorkers, including Hudson Valley residents, woke up to more bad news this morning. Smoke from Canadian wildfires that had blown in on Thursday had only intensified, with air quality warnings staying in effect through the end of Friday, June 30th. But how long will it last?

With July 4th right around the corner and many vacations and parties relying on good weather, it might be a stressful few days. Between the incoming smoke and forecasted storms, our summer sky won't exactly be a welcoming sight. Luckily, the haze from our northern neighbor should make its exit before Independence Day. Here's the latest timeline.

Air Quality Warning in New York State

"Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the statewide air quality health advisory will remain in effect through Friday, June 30, as air quality in New York State continues to be impacted by Canadian wildfires", announced the governor's office. While the haze and smoke is expected to last throughout the day, a new weather system may bring clearer skies:

High pressure will strengthen over coastal New England and clockwise circulation will work up wind from the south, which is expected to start pushing smoke back northward toward Canada... Currently, longer-range smoke forecast modeling shows steady clearing and diffusing from south to north across New York State into Saturday morning

The good news for the Fourth of July is that hopefully the only smoke in the sky will be from exploding fireworks. Unfortunately, mother nature might have some other plans in the form of thunder storms.

Chances of rain begin on Saturday and run through July 4th, with chances of thunderstorms beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday. As of publication, chances of rain on Tuesday are hovering at 50%.

