‘Animals After Hours’ at Hudson Valley Zoo Select Summer Fridays

Summertime is in full swing here in the Hudson Valley, and there's no shortage of fun things to do to keep the entire family busy without leaving the area.

One local attraction has introduced something new for the summer months that is sure to get the attention of the Hudson Valley.

Trevor Zoo Launches Animals After Hours Events, Last Friday of Each Month

The Trevor Zoo in Millbrook is one of the Hudson Valley's best hidden treasures (in my opinion anyway). This summer they've announced a new series of events that will allow for family fun into the night - Animals After Hours.

The last Friday of the month, rather than closing at 5pm like they normally do, the zoo will stay open until 9pm, and they'll even be offering some on site dinner opportunities. Food trucks will be serving up dinner, and this family friendly event will allow visitors to come inside the zoo after hours for a special late night experience.

Friday June 30th and Friday July 28th the Tomáš Tapas food truck will roll into Millbrook, while Misto will be cooking up dinner on Friday August 25th.

You can make your zoo reservations by visiting their website here.

Did You Know A Local High School Is Home To An Actual Zoo?

It seems that plenty of Hudson Valley'ers are aware of the fact that we have a legitimate zoo in Millbrook, however, if you haven't visited, it might be a surprise that the zoo itself is actually part of the Millbrook School, and right on their property.

'The Trevor Zoo is an AZA accredited zoo located at Millbrook School in Millbrook, NY. We strive to educate our students and visitors about wildlife and the natural world in order to inspire all to live responsibly' - this is the goal of the site, according to their website and publications.

Home to a wide variety of animals, including their infamous red pandas, guanacos, lemur, wolves, and more, the zoo even offers some live cameras that you can tune into to catch a glimpse of the animals doing their thing.

A Trip to the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook Forget the Bronx Zoo, take a trip to this hidden zoo in the Hudson Valley located right in Millbrook. View and learn about 80+ animals from all over the world at this 6-acre spot. Established in 1936, the Trevor Zoo is the only zoo in the U.S. located at a high school. Take a look at the Trevor Zoo map to see who you could run into.