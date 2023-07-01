Epic Reunion for John Jay’s “Most Legendary Rock Band”

A John Jay class reunion is shaping up to be the party of the summer in Poughkeepsie, NY, and it's all thanks to a band that graduated in 1988.

The band in question, The Vagodas , are ready to reunite after 35 years to perform for a multi-class reunion. The idea was sparked after a mini-documentary on The Vagodas got John Jay graduates talking, and now the band is quite literally getting back together. Here's how you can join in on the fun.

Documentary on John Jay's Favorite Band, The Vagodas

In 2022, a 15-minute documentary titled "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Vagodas", was uploaded to YouTube (below). "Whatever became of the Vagodas?!", the caption began. "They were one of the most important rock-n-roll bands to come out of John Jay High School in Dutchess County, New York and then they seemed to disappear into the ethers. Enjoy this mini documentary of the storied band and find out!"

John Jay Reacts to New Documentary

The documentary's tone varies from tongue-in-cheek to sincere, with its central premise focusing on the power of music, and how the Vagodas used it to unite not only the splintered factions of school cliques, but the John Jay faculty and students as well. The documentary has several thousands views on YouTube, and is reported to have been the spark that led to the reunion happening in August.

Party at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, NY

"John Jay High School alumni and faculty from the 1970s through the 2000s are coming together in August in Poughkeepsie, NY for a first-or-its-kind multi-class reunion", read a recent press release from the Vagodas' Josh Cohen. "The seed of the reunion was a 2022 documentary of the band that went viral among the alumni community. Enthusiasm for an event swelled as community members reported having been transported back in time as a result of the film."

While the focus is on alumni, the event is open to the public. The Vagodas will take the stage at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, August 26th. If you want to join in on the nostalgia, you can follow the event on Facebook here.

