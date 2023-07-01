Did You Know That You Could Be In 3 States At Once In The Hudson Valley?

What if you could be in 3 states at once without leaving the Hudson Valley? This may sound like something out of the Twilight Zone but it is possible.

Recently, I went to a location in our area that allows those who visit to be in 3 states at once. It's fascinating that we don't have to go far to experience history, unique things to do, and learn something new.

Visit 3 States At Once In The Hudson Valley

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

History buffs may be amazed by the findings of this hidden gem. Those interested would have to drive or walk through a cemetery to find this historical treasure in the Hudson Valley.

Where Is The Address To Visit 3 States At Once In The Hudson Valley?

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

According to Roadside America,

The address to visit 3 states at once is located at the Laurel Grove Cemetery, at E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.

As you pull into Laurel Grove Cemetery, continue driving and drive through or walk south through the cemetery. This would continue until you reach the freeway overpass near the water. The monument is near the water's edge.

The hours of operation are under the cemetery hours, the gates open daily from 6 am-6 pm.

Visit New York, New Jersey, And Pennsylvania In The Hudson Valley

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

According to Scenic Wild Delaware River

The Tri-States Monument also known as the Tri-State Rock allows guests to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania while visiting Port Jervis, NY.

During the 1880s, this monument was placed. It,

"serves as the northern end of New Jersey's boundary with Pennsylvania, and the northwest end of the New York/ New Jersey boundary line- where the Neversink and Delaware Rivers converge. It sits at the water's edge at the southwestern edge of a peninsula. The 3 lines cut designate the state boundaries of NY, NJ, and PA."

"In truth, the actual corner between NY & PA is in the middle of the Delaware River - about 475 feet due west of the Tri-State Rock. The nearby Witness Monument, located under the overpass, relates that information."

Did you know that you can stand in 3 states while being in the Hudson Valley? Would you visit this location? Share with us below.

