A new weekly outdoor market makes its debut this week in the Hudson Valley.

Just as the summer farmers' markets are beginning to wind down, a new weekly event kicks off in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The pop-up market promises to offer fresh produce, baked goods and other products while encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy a nature trail, walking track and playground for the kids.

Monday Market Kicks Off September 8

The Town of Pougkeepsie is launching its new Monday Market on September 8 in Stanley Still Park. The event promises a long list of locally grown and artisanal foods as well as vendors selling unique items.

According to the town's recreation department, the market will include fresh produce and mushrooms, cookies, pretzels, donuts, gelato, breads, eggs, poultry, locally made sodas and spirits as well as hot Caribbean food and corn dogs.

There will also be vendors offering eco-friendly products, including natural body care items and custom tumblers.

Town of Poughkeepsie Monday Market Dates and Times

The inaugural Monday Market event will take place on September 8 from 3pm to 7pm and will return every Monday through October 27, except for Columbus Day on October 13.

Stanley Still Park is located in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Jackson Road between Vassar Road and the Dutchess County Airport. The park, which is used by many local baseball teams, includes a senior-size baseball field, two softball fields, a basketball court, a 1/3 mile walking track, a playground and a creekside nature trail. All of which will be available to those attending the market.

