Is a Drag Racing Strip Ever Coming to Ulster County?

Organizers have regrouped and are ready to try again to bring a drag racing strip to Plattekill, New York.

Over the last 2+ years car racing fans across the Hudson Valley have been teased with the possibility of legal dragstrip coming to Ulster County and every time it appeared that the plans were close to approval, the project would get rejected.

Dragstrip in Modena, New York

When plans for the proposed dragstrip and fairgrounds were made public they included the strip to be located at 153 Freetown Road, in Plattekill. The plans had many residents within the town and surrounding areas arguing as to whether the strip was a good idea or not. Town officials sided with the dragstrip not being a good idea at the time and rejected the proposal.

After the last rejection organizers did promise that they were going to regroup and try once again to bring dragstrip racing to Ulster County and it appears they are ready to resubmit plans to the town of Plattekill according to the group's Facebook page.

New Plans for Dragstrip

According to the Modena Dragstrip, NY Supporters Facebook page the Modena Dragstrip Staff has restructured its approach with the town of Plattekill and is ready to reapply for construction of its fairgrounds. If the plans are approved this time it will include a 1/8 Mile, AHRA safety-sanctioned drag strip which has many racing fans excited in the Hudson Valley.

How to Help Bring a Dragstrip to Ulster County

At last check the Dragstrip Facebook page has over 8,000 supporters and organizers are hoping that some of them will help them with the next application process. The post stated that the last application process "cost the independent owners $165,000 in fees" and is hoping that supporters will consider contributing money to a GoFundMe page to assist in additional lawyer fees which they say

"are astronomical but crucial to the approval of our project...You guys want to go racing legally in the Hudson Valley!? This is how it gets done!"

The dragstrip staff didn't say when they plan to resubmit their application but when they do, and the town makes a ruling we will update this article.

