Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect.

I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?

What is the most misspelled word in New York?

Oh man, I am guilty of spelling it wrong many, many times. Are you listening? I had to double check just now how to spell it. The most misspelled word in New York is listening, l-i-s-t-e-n-i-n-g. Something about the way it looks just doesn't seem right and I think that's why is throws people off. I thought for sure that the most popular misspelled word was going be tomorrow...

What are other popular misspelled words across the country?

Okay I know spelling can be difficult, but some of these are just funny. Here's the words people struggle with when it comes to spelling:

Rhode Island-Months

Vermont- Grey

New Hampshire Their

Alaska- Cheese

California- Tomato

I don't feel so bad now. Really grey?

What do you think is the most misspelled word for New York or just in general? Share your answer and let us know on the station app.

