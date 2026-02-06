If you grew up watching your parents pop open a little metal can of frozen juice concentrate and slide it into the freezer door, brace yourself. This classic product in American kitchens is quietly nearing its final pour.

According to Reuters, The Coca-Cola Company is discontinuing Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates in the United States and Canada, bringing an end to a product line that’s been around for nearly 80 years.

The company confirmed it is exiting the frozen can juice category altogether, citing "shifting consumer preferences." A Coca-Cola spokesperson told Reuters the move reflects a broader strategy to focus on beverage options that better match what today’s consumers want, as demand for frozen concentrates has steadily declined.

Beyond nostalgia, the decision could have real-world impact for families. Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates have long been an approved item under the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) nutrition program, making them a low-cost, shelf-stable option for households relying on food assistance.

The frozen concentrates are expected to be phased out in the first quarter of 2026. That means shoppers may still see varieties like orange juice, lemonade, pink lemonade, and limeade on store shelves for a limited time, while remaining inventory lasts.

For now, that familiar little can may still be in your freezer — but its days are officially numbered.