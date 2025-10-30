“Nice” Poughkeepsie Businessman Recognized by TIME Magazine

A Hudson Valley businessman is up for a prestigious honor from TIME magazine for his years of service to the community.

If you’ve ever bought a car from Mike Mullaney at Hudson Buick GMC Cadillac

in Poughkeepsie, you’ve probably heard him say his favorite word: “Nice!” It’s a phrase that not only sums up the way Mullaney does business but also the way he treats the community with positivity, honesty, and a commitment to helping others.

This week, that approach earned him national recognition. Mullaney has been named New York’s nominee for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the automotive industry. The longtime local business owner will be recognized at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas this February.

Who is Mike Mullaney?

Mullaney’s story began humbly back in 1975 when he started as a Volkswagen salesperson. After years of hard work, he took a leap of faith in 1995 and bought the dealership that would become Hudson Buick GMC Cadillac. Today, it’s a thriving family business employing 50 people, with his sons Matthew, Ryan, and Dennis all playing key roles.

But it’s Mullaney’s community work that truly stands out. He’s raised more than $50,000 for the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of his sister and supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps families of fallen first responders. He’s also known for quietly assisting customers in need, once helping out a customer with a busted transmission by giving them a brand new car at his own expense.

To Mullaney, success has always been about more than selling cars. It’s about people, family, and giving back to the community that has supported him for decades. Around Dutchess County, his name has become a symbol of generosity and good service. Now that Mullaney is getting national attention from TIME, we think that's pretty "Nice!"

