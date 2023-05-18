Upstate New York Counties Responds To Migrant Crisis In New York

A state of emergency may be declared in parts of Upstate New York as officials worry migrants will soon be sent to more counties.

Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil and Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati released a joint statement regarding migrants arriving in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County Responds To Ongoing Migrant Crisis In New York State

"We recognize there are strong opinions on this issue. We urge residents to remain peaceful and respectful. If you wish to voice your opinion on this issue, please reach out to your federal representative," Dutchess County officials said.

Dutchess County officials haven't been told of any plans to send migrants to the county. But officials are making it known Dutchess County isn't "equipped" to handle migrants.

"County leaders have been actively reaching out to federal, state and New York City officials, making it clear that our community is not equipped to receive any influx of asylum seekers or migrants and will not enter into an agreement with the state or New York City to allow for mass housing of their migrants," Dutchess County officials stated.

Migrants arrived in Orange and Westchester counties over the past week.

"Dutchess County shares the frustration of our neighboring counties and county leaders statewide about the failure of New York City and the Federal government to provide any real information, as well as the lack of a coordinated plan to address this crisis. We have implored our federal representatives to support us in advocating for real solutions," officials said.

Greene County Responds To Migrants

Greene County lawmakers are getting closer to declaring a State of Emergency in response to the influx of migrants.

"Greene County is not a 'Sanctuary County' and firmly stands in opposition to the shipment of asylum seekers from NYC to Greene County," county officials stated. "Greene County already has a housing and homeless crisis and we’re out of capacity to house our own homeless population."

Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan. Greene County officials made it clear the county is not equipped to handle migrants.

"We do not have the physical rooms or supporting capacity to house an influx of asylum seekers," officials add. "Most rural counties like Greene are not equipped to handle an immigration influx. Transferring the responsibilities that NYC has as a Sanctuary City to rural upstate counties is wrong and amounts to human trafficking."

Migrants Sent To Greene County Could Be Redirected To Albany, Kingston, Hudson

Greene County said they would be forced to send migrants to other cities in New York.

"It would be inhumane to knowingly send asylum seekers here out of desperation. We would have no choice but to put asylum seekers who require significant services back on a bus to the closest Sanctuary City, such as Albany, Kingston, or Hudson," Greene County officials stated.

