Remember Midnight Book Releases? They’re Back in Poughkeepsie

Barnes & Noble in Poughkeepsie, New York is bringing back the midnight book release party and all the memories that come with it.

Life in the late 1990s was completely different than the world we live in today. There were no smartphones to stare at, no one knew what Google was and if you wanted to tell everyone what you ate for lunch you had to do it in person because the first social media platform, Myspace, was still a decade away from launching.

Anyone who was alive during the pre-Internet world remembers the electricity that was in the air when a big pop culture event would take place. There was no YouTube or streaming services, so when something big happened we all experienced it together. Whether it was the final episode of Seinfeld, the release of the "new" Star Wars prequels or the premiere of something we used to call "books".

Final "Harry Potter" Book Goes On Sale

Remember Midnight Madness Book Release Parties?

I was lucky enough to be a morning show host back in the days when radio was the only place to hear new music and learn about what was going on in the Hudson Valley. If something huge was happening, I was usually there with a microphone and some T-shirts to give away.

Some of the biggest crowds I've ever seen were at the late-night Harry Potter release parties at Barnes & Noble in Poughkeepsie. Everyone, from screaming pre-teens to over-enthusiastic adults, donned round glasses and temporary lightning bolt tattoos on their foreheads in anticipation of the release of the latest chapter of the Harry Potter story.

Getty Images/Scholastic Getty Images/Scholastic loading...

Book Release Party Planned in Poughkeepsie, New York

Now, a whole new generation of readers is rediscovering the excitement of counting down the minutes to the release of a story from their favorite author. On Monday, March 17 Barnes & Noble in Poughkeepsie will open its doors at 10pm to celebrate the latest novel from Suzanne Collins. The author of The Hunger Games series will release Sunrise on the Reaping at midnight on March 18. The story is a second prequel to the popular book series, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was released five years ago.

The store says it will be ushering in the new chapter of the story with games, giveaways and other activities throughout the evening.

Those interested in attending the party and being among the first to read the new novel need to pre-purchase the book at Barnes & Noble before the 17th. More details are available at the store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

