Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum

The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.

After 33 years of being an anchor of the Hudson Valley, the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum is launching a new era as the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum. The Discovery Museum is looking to educate and engage a wider scope of children. In the past, the museum only had exhibits and offerings which were geared towards children up to 6 years old. Under the rebranding, the Discovery Museum will now be serving children ages through 12 years old.

This Thursday, September 22nd, the Museum will hold a private event discussing the impact of the changes shaping the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum's future. Executive Director Jeffrey Sasson will be joined by the Board of Trustees, Poughkeepsie City School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser, and Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison. They will be speaking with local school superintendents and principles from across the region as well as community leaders from the business, tourism, and philanthropic sectors.

Jeffrey Sasson, newly appointed executive director, has made it his mission to build a new strategy around a reimagined, expanded relationship with regional school districts that revolves around the Discovery Museum as a catalyst for strengthening the bond between its informal educational environment and the more formal learning that takes place in area schools on a daily basis.

“It’s a major milestone for the Museum to become synonymous with educating our youth in the Hudson Valley and to empower them to become the best versions of themselves,” says Sasson. “This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition to serve the children and their parents with the best possible experience and education.”

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum is to be the ideal destination for families with children up to 12. The Discovery Museum's exhibits and programs are targeted towards early literacy, art, STEM, and local community. They wish to provide an environment through which children have the opportunity to develop foundational skills, engage in purposeful play, and develop interpersonal connections.

Among the new additions, there will be the Science Revealed! Exhibit, which will combine with richer and more relevant STEM programming. Science Revealed!, located on the Museum's second floor, is a dynamic science gallery that creates meaningful and memorable engagement for families with children up to age 12. The exhibition consists of 17 custom-made, hands-on science exhibits that invite visitors into full-body physical exploration of motion, air, forces, fluids and magnetism.

The Museum is located in the heart of Poughkeepsie’s historic Hudson River waterfront, near Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park and Waryas Park, just steps away from the Poughkeepsie Metro-North and Amtrak train stations. Visit mhcm.org or call (845) 471-0589 for hours, admission, membership, and more information.

