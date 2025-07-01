Let’s be honest—when was the last time you truly got away? Not just a long weekend or a day trip, but a real vacation. The kind that leaves you refreshed, recharged, and with memories that last a lifetime. This summer, WPDH is teaming up with Dutchess Beer and Michelob Ultra to make that happen with a contest called Destination Anywhere.

What’s Destination Anywhere?

It’s exactly what it sounds like. One lucky winner will receive a $2,000 travel voucher that can be used toward any vacation. That’s right—anywhere in the world you’ve been dreaming of going is now on the table.

Whether you’ve been craving sun-drenched beaches or cobblestone streets, buzzing nightlife or total serenity, this contest gives you the chance to pick your own perfect escape.

A Few Ideas to Get You Dreaming

Picture yourself lounging on the white-sand shores of Maui, the sound of waves in the background, and a cold drink in your hand. Or imagine strolling through the heart of Rome, surrounded by centuries of history and the aroma of fresh pasta wafting through the air.

Maybe your perfect trip is a high-altitude adventure—hiking the rugged trails of the Rocky Mountains, taking in breathtaking views with every step. Or perhaps you’d prefer the rhythm of a Nashville night, dancing to live music and soaking in the electric atmosphere of Music City.

Wherever your dream takes you, this is your shot to make it real.

Here’s How to Enter:

There are two easy ways to get in on the action—and you can increase your chances with each new stop.

1. Stop by a WPDH Destination Anywhere Party

We’ll be hitting up spots all around the Hudson Valley this summer. Come hang out, grab a Michelob Ultra, and enter to win while you’re there. Check back soon for a list of upcoming events!

2. Visit a Participating Beverage Center

Look for the Destination Anywhere poster inside the store. On it, you’ll find an exclusive codeword that you’ll need to enter below. The best part? You can submit one entry at each location you visit, so more stops mean more chances to win.

Here's the list:

Kinderhook Beverage Center, 3332 Route 9H, Valatie

Hopewell Oasis Beer & Soda, 417 Route 82, Hopewell

Park Discount Beverage Co, 3969 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

Fishkill Beer & Soda, 985 Main Street, Fishkill

Oasis Discount, 736 Main St., Poughkeepsie

Ellenville Discount Beer, 41 North Main Street, Ellenville

Beekman Beverage Barn, 2463 Route 55, Hopewell Junction

Pit Stop 9 Beverage Corp, 11684 State Rt. 9W, Coxsackie

Beer World - Kingston, 1221 Ulster Avenue, Kingston

Thrifty Beverage Rt 55, 489 Freedom Plains Road, Poughkeepsie

Half Time, 2290 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Route 209 Discount Beverage, 6325 Route 209, Kerhonkson

Pawling Beer & Soda, 175 Route 22, Pawling

Discount Beverage Center, 1898 Rt 9W, Milton

K & E Discount Beverage, 255 Main St., New Paltz

The Beer Store II, 3160 Route 9W, Saugerties

Beer Universe - Kingston, 403 Washington Ave, Kingston

D & S Beer Dist (K), Route 9, Red Hook

Beer World - Catskill, 170 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Beer Universe - West Coxsackie, 11836 Route 9W, West Coxsackie

Shamrock Beer & Tobacco, 3565 Route 9W Unit 1, Highland

Thrifty Beverage Center, 187 No. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie

Wingdale Beer & Soda, 1554 Route 22, Wingdale

Beer Universe - Saugerties, 239 Ulster Ave, Saugerties

One Winner. Unlimited Possibilities.

Grab a cold Michelob Ultra, map out your dream vacation, and start planning your first stop to enter. Your next adventure is out there—now you just have to claim it.

