Metallica's M72 world tour is officially underway, having kicked off in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena today (April 27). The band's setlist was comprised of 16 songs, none of which will be played again on Saturday (April 29) when the metal legends return to the same venue as part of their "no repeat weekend" agenda on the 2023 and 2024 trek in support of their new album, 72 Seasons.

Prior to the album's release, Metallica performed the lead single "Lux Aeterna" as well as the the new song "If Darkness Had a Son" in front of a studio audience as part of their four-night residency on late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Lux Aeterna" was also debuted as part of the band's "All Within My Hands" benefit concert last fall as well. These were the first-ever live performances of those 72 Seasons songs and the band also shot a three-song set for an April 25 TV broadcast in Amsterdam, playing the title track to the new record, as well as "Lux Aeterna" and "Sad But True."

Technically, it was the first time Metallica played "72 Seasons" live together in an official capacity (ie: other than presumably in rehearsals for the tour), but the video footage doesn't show an audience in attendance, so make of that what you will.

The tour kickoff, which also featured special guests Mammoth WVH (setlist here) and Architects (setlist here).

Set to open on April 29 are Ice Nine Kills and Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, the latter of whom replaced Five Finger Death Punch while frontman Ivan Moody continues to recover from surgery for three hernias he sustained during a music video shoot.

READ MORE: 10 Things We Love About Metallica's New Album, '72 Seasons'

The April 27 Amsterdam show is Metallica's sixth time ever performing in the city, the last being June 11, 2019 on the Worldwired tour. See the band's Amsterdam touring history here.

View the setlist from the M72 tour kickoff below and watch fan-filmed footage further down the page.

See all of Metallica's upcoming tour dates here and get your tickets at this location.

Metallica Setlist — April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands (via setlist.fm)

01. "Orion" (first time as opener since Dec. 10, 2011)

02. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

03. "Holier Than Thou"

04. "King Nothing"

05. "Lux Aeterna"

06. "Screaming Suicide" (live debut)

07. "Fade to Black"

08. "Sleepwalk My Life Away" (live debut)

09. "Nothing Else Matters"

10. "Sad But True"

11. "The Day That Never Comes"

12. "Ride the Lightning"

13. "Battery"

14. "Fuel"

15. "Seek & Destroy"

16. "Master of Puppets"

Metallica, Live Footage From April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

"Ecstasy of Gold" (Taped Intro)

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Fuel"

Photos — Metallica Live on April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

The 'Big 4' of 17 Metal Subgenres Everyone knows the 'Big 4' of thrash metal, but what about some other styles of metal?