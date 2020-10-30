Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Halloween Light Display Lights Up the Night

Bringing new context to "sleep with one eye open," a California neighborhood is hosting a new Halloween light display set to Metallica's classic track "Enter Sandman."

With Halloween fast approaching and music themed light shows starting to gain more traction in recent years, Magical Light Shows set up this impressive display at a Tracy, California residence and there's even a Facebook page with a schedule for when the lights will be on display.

Metallica's Black Album classic is the perfect choice for a Halloween light display with its dark lyrical content based around a bedtime prayer and hard hitting drum queues that synch up well with the lighting.

The creator of the light show says in the description, "I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California. It's only two hours a night on weekends to minimize traffic in the neighborhood."

"Enter Sandman" comes from Metallica's 1991 self-titled fifth record. The song hit No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and crossed over to become their first Billboard Hot 100 hit at No. 16.

Metallica "Enter Sandman" Halloween Light Show