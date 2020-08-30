Metallica Bring Rock Back to Drive-In Theaters With Concert [Pics + Setlist]

Metallica gave their fans some extra fuel to feed their fire Saturday night (Aug. 29), providing a newly filmed concert playing specific to drive-in movie theater crowds across the U.S. and Canada.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it challenging for bands to give their fans the concert experience in 2020, but Metallica announced plans several weeks back to provide this unique concert opportunity. "Needless to say, this is an exciting first for us, as we continue to explore new ways to connect with you and keep playing live… this definitely qualifies as a unique and memorable experience for us. We hope you think so too," stated the band at the time.

For this performance, the band recently visited their nearby Gundlach Bundschu winery, according to The Sonoma News, giving fans a stunning mountain backdrop as they performed their set for audiences across North America. Metallica even had a special concert T-shirt made up for the event, and the item is still available here.

Matthew Wilkening of fellow Townsquare site Ultimate Classic Rock attended one of the drive-in shows, calling it "as close to a real summer concert going experience as you could ask for," adding that "the increasingly darkening sunset, mountains and vineyard provided a lovely backdrop for Metallica's show." He added, "Hetfield's voice sounded particularly strong and clear all night, perhaps aided by the fact that he wasn't trying to project to, or shout over, tens of thousand of fans for once."

Fans attending the drive-in concert got a 16-song set from the band, ranging from "Seek & Destroy" off their earliest record Kill 'Em All to a trio of tracks ("Hardwired," "Now That We're Dead," "Moth Into Flame") from their most recent offering, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. The full setlist for the performance can be viewed below.

For Metallica, not only was this the chance to play a beautifully scenic show, but it also provided them a bit of Covid relief. A few times during the performance, James Hetfield took some moments to acknowledge the joy of getting to perform again with his bandmates.

"Music helps us through all things... including this [pandemic]," he declared at one point, before humorously noting, "Alright, this next one has nothing to do with what I just said, but let's play!" He also played to the crowd, making it feel like a concert asking them to show their phones or in this case, honk their horns, as a show of appreciation.

The theater showing even came with an opening act, as Canadian rockers Three Days Grace opened the night with a set that included several of their hits like "Animal I Have Become," "The Mountain," their recent cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" and "Riot" among others.

Metallica's Aug. 29, 2020 Drive-In Concert Setlist

1. "Hardwired" - from Hardwired... to Self-Destruct (2016)

2. "For Whom the Bell Tolls" - from Ride the Lightning (1984)

3. "Fuel" - from Reload (1997)

4. "Seek & Destroy" - from Kill 'Em All (1983)

5. "Creeping Death" - from Ride the Lightning (1984)

6. "One" - from ...And Justice for All (1988)

7. "Now That We're Dead" - from Hardwired... to Self-Destruct (2016)

8. "Sad But True" - from Metallica (1991)

9. "Moth into Flame" - from Hardwired... to Self-Destruct (2016)

10. "The Unforgiven" - from Metallica (1991)

11. "Wherever I May Roam" - from Metallica (1991)

12. "Fade to Black" - from Ride the Lightning (1984)

13. "Master of Puppets" - from Master of Puppets (1986)

14. "Battery" - from Master of Puppets (1986)

15. "Nothing Else Matters" - from Metallica (1991)

16. "Enter Sandman" - from Metallica (1991)