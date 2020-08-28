Port Jervis Man Charged With Stabbing 3 Others During Large Fight

A Port Jervis man was arrested and charged with the stabbing of three other men during a large altercation on Fowler Street, police said.

Authorities responded to the multi-family apartment building at 56-58 Fowler Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26 for multiple reports of a large altercation that resulted in several stabbing injuries, police said.

When police arrived on the scene they found three Port Jervis men had each suffered multiple stab wounds and several other individuals suffered physical injuries during the fight, but the suspect was no longer at the scene, authorities stated.

The following day, August 27, Port Jervis detectives arrested Ronald Dingle, 25, and charged him with three counts of assault in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dingle is currently being held in the City of Port Jervis Police Department lock-up facility pending a court appearance.