Beacon Man Charged With Burglary After Month-Long Investigation

A Beacon, New York man was arrested Thursday, August 27 and charged with burglary and attempted burglary after a month-long investigation conducted by the Beacon Police Department.

Christopher Johnson, 55, was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries that took place in Beacon over the last month, police said. Johnson was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of attempted burglary.

Johnson was also wanted for a parole violation and was arraigned in Beacon City Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with a future court date. Additional charges may also be filed as separate, ongoing investigations continue.

Beacon Police remind residents to secure exterior doors and windows, keep an eye on neighborhoods, and report any suspicious activity or individuals.