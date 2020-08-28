8 Must-Have Supplies For Virtual Learning

With a large portion of students in the Hudson Valley being forced to do virtual learning for the first portion of the year, there are some supplies that you want to make sure you have on hand at home.

Now that our kids are going to be home a little bit longer, and learning online, there are certain items that you can get to make sure your child keeps their school work organized, and allow them to have a space to learn.

My wife and I have been trying to think of all the things that we are going to need. Many things are sold out, or can't be delivered until close to the holidays. But Amazon has a ton of choices.

Here are some things that will make virtual learning much easier in your home.