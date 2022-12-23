Metal Version of ‘Home Alone’ Soundtrack Song Is Heavier Than Kevin McCallister Throwing Bricks Off the Roof

In the spirit of having a rocking Christmas this year, music video director Jeb Hardwick has taken the music from one of his favorite Home Alone movie scenes and given it a full on metal makeover.

For those who need a refresher, Home Alone was the 1990 film in which a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is forgotten by his large family heading out on a family trip and left home, only to be terrorized by the wanna-be burglars, The Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). But young Kevin's ingenuity allows him to defend his home with the help of some household items and toys for a humorous, madcap takedown.

In one of the movie's key scenes, Kevin returns home ready for the Wet Bandits to try to rob the family abode once again, setting up booby traps around the house lying in wait for their attack. This montage scene is soundtracked by some pretty stirring holiday music, and it's that piece of music that caught the ear of Jeb Hardwick, who gave it a fresh metal update.

Hardwick, who has helmed videos for Architects, A Day to Remember and Within Temptation among others, recently shared his metal makeover for the "Setting the Trap" music. "It started snowing outside and I started humming this tune," says the director-guitarist. "I knew what I had to do - pay homage to the heaviest drop in Christmas movie history."

To achieve his musical goal, Hardwick says he mostly used a Neural DSP Soldano VST for guitars, a GGD Modern and Massive pack for the drums and a Sonuscore Kontakt pack to provide the orchestration.

So head below and check out both the original scene from the film as well as Jeb's metal makeover of "Setting the Trap." If you like what you hear, you can "keep the change, ya filthy animal."

Home Alone, "Setting the Trap" (Metal Version)

Home Alone "Setting the Trap" Scene