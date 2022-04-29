Message in a Bottle From New York Found 11 Years Later in Bahamas

If you were to write about your life or the current state of affairs across the world in 2022 for someone to read years later, what would you write?

You hear sometimes about messages written in a bottle, that are set adrift in the ocean and then discovered years later. It's been going on for many centuries. Soldiers have tossed messages into the water before being deployed. Sometimes the message is just a few years old, and the bottle never really travels that far. Other times, the message can sail clear across the ocean. And sometimes, it can just be a hoax.

According to a Facebook post, a young student's message has been found after 11 years out to sea. The class, from Brockport, NY, said the bottles went into the ocean as part of a class project back in 2011. The teacher who wrote the post said a woman in the Bahamas discovered the bottle on a beach and later contacted the school district by email. That's a 1,100-mile journey.

In 2011, our class wrote messages in bottles that went into the Atlantic Ocean. Got an email today from a kind woman who found Jared's bottle in the Bahamas... 11 YEARS LATER!!! The picture is the actual bottle. Jared, is now a junior at Penn State. He was shocked!-tweet Mr. Albrecht

The notes were written by the students as part of a 4th grade class project at Fred Hill Intermediate School in 2011. The student who wrote the message is now a junior at Penn State.

Walk on Water?

Maybe sending a message in a bottle is a better way to get across the ocean rather than walking?

You may have seen this bizarre-looking contraption in the news back in 2021? A man attempted to voyage from Florida all the way up the Atlantic to New York in a homemade vessel that somewhat resembled a hamster wheel crossed with a giant bubble. He didn't get far. What happened? Maybe more importantly; why the hell would anyone attempt such a feat?

RTE says that the man is actually a marathon runner named Reza Baluchi, who was going to use this specially built Hydro bubble to essentially 'run' on water. If you look at the pictures of this thing, you can see the giant bubble part sitting in the center of the vessel, while a line of floatation devices would keep it afloat during his long journey. But this wasn't even his first attempt at such a stunt, according to FOX 35. Officials say he tried in 2014 and 2016, and he failed both times. Some sources claim he was trying to reach Bermuda but may have still attempted to make it to New York.

Beluchi started his trip off the coast of St Augustine. He later had to be rescued by law enforcement off the coast of Flagler County, according to sources. His hydro bubble may have been caught by a current and carried in the wrong direction. How long would it have taken to jog up the coast? Who knows? There are a whole lot of factors to take into consideration. UNILAD says that the U.S. Coast Guard has warned him to stop the attempted stunts or be fined up to $40,000. But Beluchi says this isn't going to stop him. He has told the press that he planned to make this run for charity, so at least his craziness is for a good cause.