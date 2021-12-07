Merry and Bright Lights Up Hyde Park for the Holidays

There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than with family. So why not pack up the car and head to Hyde Park in Dutchess County?

Why should you visit Hyde Park? Well, the neighborhoods around town are brightening your holiday season and mapping out the perfect Hudson Valley Christmas light driving tour.

It's called Merry and Bright and Hyde Park Parks and Recreation has been working hard to pinpoint all the locations around town that have their lights on and lit to spread the holiday cheer.

Over the weekend, the town of Hyde Park kicked off Merry and Bright with a holiday light parade, Christmas Tree lighting, caroling, and all kinds of festive fun for the family. It also kicked off the Merry and Bright driving tour celebration.

From now until December 19th you and the family can drive around Hyde Park and take in the over 70 holiday light displays. There are residential homes and local businesses all participating in Merry and Bright this year. Hyde Park Recreation has a website and ballot location set up where you can vote for your favorite residential and commercial display.

Merry and Bright maps can be found on the Hyde Park Recreation website and Facebook page.

This past weekend kicked off the holiday season across the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County hosted the Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights and Rhinebeck was the talk of the town as Sinterklaas 2021 returned.

Where is your favorite holiday light display? Check-in on Facebook and let us know where we should go to see the best lights in the Hudson Valley.

