New York State Police said in a press release that on June 7, troopers arrested a 20-year-old man from Massena for several charges, including; fourth degree grand larceny, third degree criminal trespass among others.

Troopers say they arrested a second suspect, a 23-year-old man also from Massena, who is facing numerous charges as well, including fourth degree grand larceny.

Men From New York State Arrested For Grand Larceny After Allegedly Stealing From Walmart

New York State Police report that the arrests followed an incident that occurred on May 30, when troopers responded to a larceny complaint at Walmart on US Highway 11 in Potsdam. Troopers say that an investigation revealed that two males entered the store and stole merchandise valued at $2,471.00, bypassing all points of purchase.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Nurse At Facility

Police say that one male exited the store first, while the second pushed a cart filled with merchandise outside. Upon noticing law enforcement, the first male quickly entered a vehicle and fled the scene, while the second male ran in the opposite direction.

Police say that both individuals ignored commands from law enforcement.

Through ongoing investigations, the two men were identified as the suspects. At the time of their arrest, police say that they were being held in St. Lawrence County Jail for an unrelated incident. They were transported from the jail for processing, and are due back in town court in July. They were then returned to St. Lawrence County Jail.