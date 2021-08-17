Meet This Purr-ty Lady, Callie!

Looking for a new fluffy friend? Meet Callie! Callie is an 8-year-old girl who is ready to find her new home. She is a big, gorgeous lady with a whole lot of love to give. She is a friendly kitty full of spunk and moxie. At the shelter, Callie loves hanging out on her cat tree and greeting everyone who comes in!

Callie would love to be in a home that will give her plenty of attention and playtime. She is a very sweet girl with a big personality. Callie has been spayed and is up to date on all her necessary vaccinations.

Callie is a loving girl who is looking for her perfect playmate! Think you can give Callie the perfect home she needs? Apply online and set up an appointment with Pets Alive to meet Callie today! For more information on Callie, call 845-386-9738 or email adoptions@petsalive.org.