Get ready to meet the unstoppable Yoshi from Pets Alive! At 15 years old, this fella is full of life and full of love! You’d never know he was a senior if you met him, he’s got tons of energy and spunk! He was brought to Pets Alive when his previous owner could no longer care for him and is currently at a foster home with his lovely foster mom. Yoshi has diabetes, so his foster mom gives him his twice-daily injections of insulin, which he takes like a pro! While Yoshi is eating, she sneaks in the shot, and this guy keeps on feasting without pause. What a champ!

He is a very sweet and friendly boy! He likes hanging out with dogs, but not so much with cats! His favorite thing to do is watch his foster mom's fish tank. He absolutely loves watching all the fish swim in there as if he's watching his own little cat T.V!

He also loves being with people, and his charming personality is sure to make anybody swoon. We think Yoshi is ready to be loved in his forever home - could it be yours?

Yoshi is currently available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. If you'd like additional information about Yoshi, you can contact the cat team at adoptions@petsalive.org or call 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the cat team will introduce you to Yoshi!