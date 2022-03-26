Meet the 8 Incredible K9s of The Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office loading...

When it comes to animals, the Hudson Valley is passionate about their furry friends. We always see stories being shared of communities coming together to save a pup or find a home for a four-legged sidekick.

What about the pups who are looking out for our community? That's right, we're talking Hudson Valley K9s. You've seen the stories of local K9s helping law enforcement. Just recently, K9 Cirr assisted in apprehending a suspect in a Lagrange swamp in Dutchess County.

Meet the Orange County K9s

During the month of March, the Orange County Sheriff's Office introduced "Meet Us March" and in honor of National Puppy Day that took place on March 23rd, they decided to introduce the Valley to their outstanding K9 team.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office writes:

The OCSO has eight K-9s certified in many different areas. You may have met some of them out at events or demonstrations around the County. We have three Narcotic Detection K-9s, three Explosive Detection K-9s, one Arson Detection K-9, and one just beginning his career and is currently in school. Five of these furry deputies are dual-purpose K-9s, also being Patrol Certified. Their Patrol certification focuses on obedience, tracking, agility, suspect search, apprehension, and handler protection. The Handlers and their K-9 partners are no strangers to hard work and the importance of training. The Orange County K-9 Academy is the backbone for the K-9 unit.

Take a look at some of the training these amazing K9s go through at The Orange County K-9 Academy:

Now for the most important part...the pup! Meet the 8 good pups keeping Orange County safe with the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

Meet the 8 K9s of the Orange County Sheriff's Office The Orange County Sheriff's Office has 8 K9s certified in many different areas, all of them are certified good pups who deserve all the treats and belly rubs.

