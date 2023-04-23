Meet Kerhonkson, NY TikTok Star Seymour the Mini Horse

It's always fun to see a local Hudson Valley resident go viral. It's even better when they go viral for all the right reasons.

With that being said this viral star is not necessarily a human, this social media sensation walks on all fours.

Meet Kerhonkson's Seymour The Mini Horse

Seymour the Mini Horse has won over the hearts of millions on the social media app TikTok. The mini horse had a tough upbringing, but the kind folks of Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary jumped to the rescue.

Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary loading...

Videos starring the mini horse racked up 140,000 to 450,000 views and thousands upon thousands of likes.

In February 2023, the Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary took in Seymour and quickly realized he was severely neglected by his previous owners. His hooves were so overgrown that he had trouble staying balanced and walking.

TikTok TikTok loading...

The Wayward Ranch crew had to use a power tool (which caused no harm to Seymoure) to cut through the overgrown hooves.

#waywardranch ♬ Free Fallin' (Cover Tom Petty) - Austin Giorgio @waywardranchanimals Step one in correcting the neglect Seymour has experienced: fix his hooves! Our incredible vet and farrier worked together to help free Seymour from his extremely overgrown hooves. They have been causing him severe pain to the point where he has struggled to walk and mainly just remains still in one spot. With their help, his feet are on their way to being healthy! He still has a long road ahead of him, but he will get everything he needs to be comfortable! #waywardseymour

Since then, they have been working to make walking less painful for the mini horse. They even gave him his own pair of shoes to make walking easier and less painful. Seymour was feeling pretty good after his new shoes but wasn't quite ready to head outside.

However, Wayward had an amazing update last week.

Seymour Sees More Outside!

The Keronkson mini horse has seen some amazing progress and is acting like a horse again. The Animal Sanctuary writes:

After months of rehabilitation, he is FINALLY able to walk and behave more like a horse! Our farrier created custom shoes for him and he has been fostered with our veterinarian for round the clock care and attention. We are so happy to see him thrive!

They also add that we should stay tuned for a HUGE update. So with that being said, keep an eye out on The Wayward Ranch's social media accounts on Facebook and TikTok.

We can't wait to see what Seymour has in store for us!

Lil Seymour & Lil Sebastian?

Do we have a Hudson Valley version of Lil Sebastian on our hands?! If you have no idea what I'm talking about, I'll let NBC's Parks and Rec clear it up for you:

Pawnee, Indiana gets Lil Sebastian. Kerhonkson, New York gets Lil Seymour!

