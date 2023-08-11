Meet Henry Winkler at a Westchester Mall

Eyyyyy! One of the most familiar faces in Hollywood will be at a mall in Westchester County to meet fans in just a few days.

Henry Winkler is an American actor who has been working for decades and has entertained generations through several different roles. Winkler made a name for himself for playing one of the most iconic characters ever. He played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the popular television show Happy Days ,which aired for about a decade.

Many years later Winkler would make a comeback after teaming up with Adam Sandler for a few very memorable movie roles. Winkler notably played Coach Klein in The Water Boy, hilarious comedy starring Adam Sandler. Winkler teamed up with Sandler again to play his father in Click.

Winkler returned to television once again for the award winning show on HBO, Barry.

Winkler even won an Emmy himself for his character in the popular series in 2018. He was nominated again in 2023.

Fans of Henry Winkler will have a chance to meet him this weekend at a Hudson Valley mall. Winkler is meeting fans and signing autographs next Saturday at BG Autographs located in the Jefferson Valley Mall. The event is on August 19 from 11am to 3pm.

The same location recently hosted WWE legends Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

