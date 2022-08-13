Early this week on Facebook, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) shared a great story about one of their officers and his K9 partner. The purpose was not just to put the spotlight on Cramer a really cool K9 but to also make you aware that there are employment opportunities with the NYS DEC.

According to the post since 1978 the New York State Environmental Conservation Police have been assisted by dogs trained like Cramer. The unit helps members and the public. The application deadline for this round of tests has passed but if you think you might want to join the NYS DEC you need to keep your eye on dec.ny.gov/careers. In the meantime let's learn more about Cramer.

NYS DEC Dog Trained to Detect Strip Bass in Long Island, NY

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

Cramer is not going to help you find a good fishing spot but he is going to help officers charged with protecting our wildlife find fish that may not have been harvested correctly. Cramer is a the moment the only K9 certified to do this in New York State which means he could be called on to help in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Cramer and other K9s like him help the NYS DEC by being trained in evidence recovery. Conservation Officer Chris DeRose in Region 1 is K9 Cramer's handler. He has trained Cramer for the Fish and Wildlife Detection. That includes Cramer being able to detect spent shell casings and firearms, venison, striped bass, and ducks. He is also a patrol dog too so he is certified in handler protection and bite work plus tracking.

K9 Units help Protect Fish and Wildlife all over New York State

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

According to Chris in the video interview, we have shared below he keeps Cramer trained up they call it calibrated. They have been partners for about 5 years. He also explains how he selected Cramer the reason they thought he would make a good K9. Cramer is the NYS DEC Region 1's first K9.

Cramer is unique because of his ability to detect striped bass detection. At the moment he is the only dog in the state certified for the detection of striped bass. Cramer's name is even special. He was named after Game Protector William Cramer who was murdered in the line of duty in 1929.

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

Cramer gets to enjoy time off like any officer and when he reaches the age of 8 to 10 years of age he will be assessed for retirement and then be allowed to live out his retirement with Chris and his family.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation K9 Officer Cramer

Learn More About Cramer the NYS DEC K9 who can detect Striped Bass

NYS DEC K9 Cramer The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation relies on its K9 team in the field. Cramer was the first K9 assigned to NYS DEC Region 1, Long Island. He is trained in evidence recovery for fish and wildlife. He is certified in venison, stripe bass, and ducks.

These Place are Made for you and your K9