May Snowstorm Possible For Upstate New York

A late-season cold snap could lead to snow for parts of upstate New York. AccuWeather reports a mixture of cold air and moisture could team up with a polar vortex to bring unexpected conditions to the Northeast.

The potential freezing temperatures and snow could mean bad news for recently planted gardens and crops as temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s could be on the way. On Wednesday the system is expected to bring mostly rain and temperatures in the mid-30's while the central Appalachian region could see some snow.

Friday night into Saturday is when the higher elevations in New York state, northern Pennsylvania, northwestern Connecticut, and western Massachusetts could see accumulation according to Accuweather meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Chances of the storm system reaching as far south as New York City are remote but could hit the northern and western suburbs. Accuweather reports the two systems will head south on May 9 and 13 and will take the cold Canadian air with it.

Snow in New York in May is rare but according to the National Weather Service, more than a foot of snow dumped on the Finger Lakes region on May 7-8 in 1989.

