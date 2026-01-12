A new Barbie is joining the extensive line up of iconic dolls.

Mattel, Inc. announced Sunday, January 11, its first-ever Barbie doll with Autism "created with guidance from the autistic community to represent common ways autistic people may experience, process, and communicate about the world around them."

The company says this doll helps more children see themselves represented in Barbie.

The new doll, part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, didn't just happen overnight. According to the press release from Mattel, the new Barbie was developed for more than 18 months in partnership with ASAN (Autistic Self Advocacy Network), a non-profit disability rights organization run by and for autistic people that advocates for the rights of the autistic community.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dEuPT2hX0lg?si=eBZWANagxD4h4cAR" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Barbie Fashionistas collection features the most diverse range of skin tones, hair textures, body types, and various medical conditions and disabilities.

Mattel Inc. Mattel Inc. loading...

Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” said Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. “The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.

Mattel says the Barbie design team worked closely with ASAN, to make intentional design choices for the autistic Barbie doll to "authentically reflect some experiences individuals on the autism spectrum may relate to."

Mattel Inc. Mattel Inc. loading...

The autistic Barbie doll features and accessories include:

Body: The autistic Barbie doll features elbow and wrist articulation, enabling stimming, hand flapping, and other hand gestures that some members of the autistic community use to process sensory information or express excitement.

Eye Gaze: The doll is designed with an eye gaze shifted slightly to the side, which reflects how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct eye contact.

Accessories : Each doll comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet. Fidget Spinner : The doll holds a pink finger clip fidget spinner that actually spins, offering a sensory outlet that can help reduce stress and improve focus. Headphones : Pink noise-cancelling headphones rest on top of the doll’s head as a helpful and fashionable accessory that reduces sensory overload by blocking out background noise. Tablet : A pink tablet showing symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps (AAC) on its screen serves as a tool to help with everyday communication.

: Each doll comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet.

Sensory-Sensitive Fashions: The doll wears a loose-fitting, purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt that provides less fabric-to-skin contact. Purple shoes complete the outfit, with flat soles to promote stability and ease of movement.

Mattel Inc. Mattel Inc. loading...

The Fashionistas dolls collection boasts over 175+ looks, aiming to help children better understand the world around them by encouraging doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience. The collection also includes a Barbie with type 1 diabetes released in 2025, as well as Barbies with Down syndrome and blindness. The company says the move is, "yet another step in making the Barbie brand a more inclusive reflection of the children who play with it."

Mattel Inc. Mattel Inc. loading...

“Dolls have always brought me comfort, stability, and joy. I’ve been collecting Barbie dolls since I was four years old, and now this autistic Barbie will be one of my favorites,” said Madison Marilla, Autism Advocate and Creative Entrepreneur. “My good friend said these words to me, let yourself out and don't hold yourself in, and it taught me how to educate people about autism. This autistic Barbie makes me feel truly seen and heard. I hope all the kids I’ve mentored feel the same when they see her, and I hope people who aren’t autistic feel educated and gain a better understanding of autism when they see this doll.”

Mattel Inc. Mattel Inc. loading...

The autistic Barbie doll is now available on Mattel Shop and from major retailers.