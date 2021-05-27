Parents: Recycle Your Kids’ Barbie, Matchbox & MEGA Toys For Free

Are you tired of trying to get your kids to come and pick up that last box of "stuff' that they have in the basement? If they have been dragging their feet about getting their old toys out of the basement or if your kids are still at home, but just have zero desire to actually play with those items anymore there is something you can do at virtually no financial cost to you.

You can recycle those toys. Yep, betcha didn't know that, right?

If you think that there is someone who might love what life there is left in the toys that your kids enjoyed, there is a way to recycle them.

Toy manufacturer Mattel shared with us this week, that they make toys that are happy to recycle your kids Barbie's or Matchbox cars, they'll even pay for it. They call it Mattel Playback.

Why are they doing it? Here is what Mattel has to say about it:

parents should have guilt-free solutions for toys that have reached the end of their useful life. The Mattel Playback program helps put valuable materials back into play and out of landfills so that the fun comes full circle.

Mattel will, when they can, reuse pieces to make new toys. When they can't, they will recycle the individual parts in an ethical way. At this time, they are only accepting, Barbie, Matchbox and Mega toys. They do, however hope to expand this program in the future to more of their brands.

Are you missing a part and need a replacement part for one of your kids toys? You can see if you can get just the replacement part (I didn't know this either). Here is the link to look for a replacement part, click here.

