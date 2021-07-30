The news broke this afternoon that Restore Habitat of Dutchess is now going to require masks to be worn at all time by everyone in the store. Customers, workers and volunteers will all be asked to mask up.

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County announced today (July 30, 2021) that they will now be asking everyone who visits or works in the store located on Route 9 in Wappinger Falls to please wear their mask the entire time they are working, volunteering or shopping. This is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The reason for this change is policy that was given in their Facebook post this afternoon was that Habitat for Humanity has done a very good job and been vigilant about making sure that CDC guidelines are being followed in the store. They have also taken all CDC recommendations in to consideration as well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest recommendation by the CDC is that people should wear masks no matter their vaccine status in areas consider to be substantial or high risk for infection. This means that they are recommending masks be worn inside. Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess noted in their post that Dutchess County has reached a substantial level according to the CDC website.

Dutchess county was included in a group of ZIP codes this week that was considered to have a high infection rate. The Govenor also spoke on Wednesday (July 28, 2021) on how it is important to get more people vaccinated.

Over the next few weeks we could see more stores and restaurants returning to mask policies from earlier this year.

