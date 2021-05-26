Martha Stewart documentary coming to Netflix

Martha Stewart used to trap and skin muskrat. Wait...WHAT?! When she was a kid growing up in Nutley the woman who can make an elegant table presentation and is worth $400 million used to trap and skin muskrats with her brother.

Huh.

She used to sell the muskrat pelts. Were they the first Martha Stewart towels? If a documentary on the star coming to Netflix were all fun facts like this I’ll sign up for that rabbit hole! It’s being done by R.J. Cutler, an Oscar-nominated director who did The World’s A Little Blurry, the documentary on Billie Eilish.

How much is there to know about Martha Stewart? Plenty.

Did you know she’s written well over 75 books? To put that in perspective John Grisham wrote 46.

She’s a huge Yankees fan. Also a huge fan of Eminem. Now that friendship with Snoop Dogg doesn’t seem as strange, right?

Oh! Here’s another bonkers bit of Martha trivia. She used to babysit for the families of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra. Well she’d better be a Yankees fan after that. Did you know she was also a teen model?

This Jersey girl, who spent her first few years in Jersey City then grew up in Nutley, had a very public downfall. Five months in federal prison for convictions of obstruction relating to an insider trading scandal. But she came back stronger than ever. The documentary promises to cover all her 79 years.

I already mentioned R.J. Cutler’s Eilish project. He also did a documentary on Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign and last year’s Showtime documentary on John Belushi.

No word yet on a timeline for when the Martha Stewart documentary will arrive at Netflix. Also, nothing even leaked on what it will be called. If I had my way they’d call it From Muskrat Martha: From Pelts to Prison.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)