If you are married for more than 10 years and living in New York, there is a good chance your marriage is highly rated. Apparently, a survey has been done rating marriages that have lasted 10 years or more and the results are in for not just New York, but all 50 states.

In an email sent out earlier this month by Jillian from Bella Ella Boutique, marriages in America that have lasted at least 10 years are being rated very highly by both spouses. Bella Ella Boutique surveyed 2000 people across the US and shared the results that they found.

New York Marriage Rates in Bella Ella Boutique Survey

As someone who lives in New York and who has been married for over 10 years, I was excited to see the results from Bella Ella and put them to a test with my spouse. It turns out they were pretty spot on according to my marriage. For instance, in the question "How Well Does Your Spouse Communicate?" we both said "Good" and so did most of the men and women surveyed.

Close up of bride and groom dolls near savings jar JGI/Jamie Grill loading...

They covered most of the topics you might expect. They asked about who usually apologizes first. They asked about arguments and the top 3 things that start one. They even ask about trips to the grocery store, which again, I thought was spot on for my marriage. Turns out I am among the 20% of women who don't trust their spouse to go to the grocery store without a list.

Where Did New York Rank In Marriage Rating Survey?

The good news for those of us married and living in New York is it seems like we have the seconded best rating for marriage. The survey asked the participants to rate their partner on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the worst and 5 being the best. New York Spouses came in second with a score of 4.45 losing out to only Mississippi with an average spouse rating of 4.75. Minnesota came in last with a 4.07. Overall, it seems most everyone is actually doing pretty well figuring even the lowest score is still in the "Good" range. (Full Survey: Bella Ella Boutique)

If You Are Planning a Wedding in the Hudson Valley