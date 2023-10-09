Marist Hockey Team Playing to Change the Lives of Breast Cancer Patients

The annual Pink the Rink charity event is set to take place in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Marist Club Hockey offers student-athletes the opportunity to continue playing ice hockey at the collegiate level while attaining a top-notch education. The Ice Hockey Team plays competitively in both the Division 2 American Collegiate Hockey Association and the Super East Collegiate Hockey League.

The Marist Red Foxes Hockey charity game will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4:15 p.m. at the McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York. They encourage everyone to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness. All proceeds from the game will go directly towards the charity Positively Pink. Donations will be collected at the Arena.

The idea of Positively Pink originated with Maria McMullen when she shared her desire to form a breast cancer charity in Stony Brook, NY during the summer of 2017 while sitting with a few friends after a lacrosse tournament. Maria, a breast cancer survivor herself, discussed her vision of making care packages for women undergoing mastectomy. These care packages would consist of items of comfort and practicality that Maria herself was given and found so helpful when she was recovering from the same surgery.

Maria had a strong desire to "give back" after receiving so much support during her own treatment of breast cancer. With the support of Eileen Davenport and Lisa Flynn, a commitment was made to bring this idea to fruition. In the months that followed the friends discussed and shared ideas and along with another close friend, Denise Garcia, Positively Pink was formed! Get more on the charity here.

Get our free mobile app

Don't miss out on this special charity hockey event that has become an annual tradition for the Marist Hockey coming up on Oct. 14.

Marist Ice Hockey Facebook Marist Ice Hockey Facebook loading...