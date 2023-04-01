Secret Reason Why Legal Weed Sales Stalled In New York Uncovered

We've learned the strange reason why most of New York hasn't been allowed to legally sell marijuana. We've also got interesting news on the future of weed sales.

A landmark court ruling means legal sales of weed could start very soon in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York

This week, a federal court lifted a ban on the sale of marijuana in four New York regions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled New York officials can start issuing licenses for recreational cannabis sales in the Mid-Hudson, Western New York and Central New York regions as well as Brooklyn.

In November 2022, a U.S. District Judge issued an injunction for parts of New York State after a Michigan-based company challenged the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative.

The suit alleges New York discriminates against out-of-state residents.

The New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative states the first legal adult-use retail dispensaries that will be allowed to open in New York State will be opened by people who were the most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis, or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated.

Cannabis Licenses Coming Soon in Mid-Hudson, Western New York and Central New York, Brooklyn

Following the court's ruling this week, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management tweeted its excitement about advancing licenses to the regions in the near future.

"UPDATE: The injunction has now been limited to one NYS region, the Finger Lakes, allowing New York to proceed with licenses for Western NY, Central NY, Mid-Hudson, and Brooklyn. We are excited to begin advancing licenses to these regions shortly," the New York State Office of Cannabis Management tweeted.

Retail marijuana licenses could be issued as soon as next Monday in the regions.

