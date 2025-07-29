New York State Police say that a suspect is being held without bail, after he was arrested for alleged felony grand larceny. Police say that the suspect was seen leaving a local Walmart store with thousands of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise.

According to Capitol One, retailers in New York state lost $4.404 billion in revenue to theft in 2022. While they may sound like a lot, retail theft per capita in New York is actually 18.4% lower than the national average, according to Capitol One.

New York State Man Allegedly Steals Thousand From Walmart Store

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 25, troopers arrested a 47-year-old man from Corning, felony 4th degree grand larceny following a reported theft of merchandise from a Walmart located on Route 64 in the town of Horseheads.

At approximately 4:00 PM., troopers said that they were dispatched to Walmart after store asset protection staff observed a male suspect exit the store with two full shopping carts of unpaid merchandise valued at $2,142.88.

The suspect was seen walking toward a nearby Starbucks on County Route 64, according to the report.

Troopers report that they located a male suspect. The suspect was transported back to Walmart, where he was positively identified by asset protection staff. The suspect was transported to State Police barracks for processing.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had an active Superior Court warrant, and an additional warrant from the Elmira City Police Department. Due to the suspect's prior felony convictions and outstanding warrants, police say that he was arraigned in Town of Horseheads Court, and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.