Guess this didn't have much of a plan? Police say a man in New York state robbed a bank late Monday morning, before being seen running off. Thing is, he didn't get very far. Police say the same man was in custody only mere minutes after the alleged robbery took place.

According to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, while there is no mandatory prison sentence for a grand larceny in the fourth degree conviction, you may be sentenced to prison for up to four years.

New York State Man Allegedly Robs Bank, Gets Arrested Only a Few Minutes Later

WNYT reports that a 49-year-old Watervliet man allegedly walked into M&T Bank in Troy and demanded money. Police say the suspect did not display a weapon, and then ran off after taking "several hundred" dollars. However, the alleged bank robber didn't get far.

Troy Police said the man was caught only seven minutes later. WNYT reports that the man was charged with robbery and grand larceny and sent to Rensselaer County Jail.

New York State Police Arrest Man On Route 17 They Say Was "All Over the Roadway"

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 7, at approximately 10:05 PM., troopers arrested a 24-year-old man from Endicott for the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated.

A trooper on patrol reported that they heard a 911 radio transmission about a vehicle that was reported to be “all over the roadway” nearly striking another vehicle while on State Route 17. The vehicle was said to have been observed by an Owego Police Officer, as it allegedly failed to maintain its lane and committing other vehicle and traffic infractions.

Troopers reports that when they arrived, the suspect was observed displaying characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation on scene, police say they arrested the man.

