Man Murdered Outside Newburgh Pool, Police Say

A City of Newburgh man was stabbed to death outside a pool in the City on Saturday.

On Saturday, June 27, at approximately 1:50 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department received a call for a stabbing incident. The caller stated that the victim was on the sidewalk near the entrance to the pool at 401 Washington Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they were met by medical staff from Mobile Life. The victim of the stabbing was transported by Mobile Life to a nearby hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim is being identified as 29-year-old City of Newburgh resident Felipe Hernandez.

