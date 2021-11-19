Man Kicked Out of All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Raises Dilemma

The future of some buffets and cafeterias came under question during the COVID-19 pandemic. Would places like that where there are potentially hundreds of people touching and handling food on any given day ever be safe? But when it comes to restaurants like this, there are other questions to ponder. Does all-you-can-eat really, actually mean all you can eat? In this case, it didn't. Now, one man is standing up and accusing an establishment of discrimination against people who eat too much.

His name is Mr. Kang. The BBC says Kang is something called a food live-streamer, who goes to restaurants and films himself binge eating tremendous amounts of food. Food challenges like these have become popular over social media, where people like this guy film themselves consuming an amount of food that would make a normal human explode. The owner of the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet says Kang was costing him money,and that's why he was banned.

Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.

Kang says he likes to eat a lot, and also added that he doesn't waste any of the food. While stories like this come with a much bigger government crackdown in China over wasting food, it happens here in the State too. Have you ever encountered something like this? Have you ever gotten dirty looks from restaurant staff after your fifth or sixth refill? Share your stories.

