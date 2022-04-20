Words of caution for those who like to dumpster dive.

While one man's trash may indeed be another man's treasure, this particular guy found out the hard way to be careful around dumpsters. In fact, the 60-year-old man tells police he was stuck in a dumpster for three days after he fell in. Why was he picking around the trash in the first place?

NJ.com says that the man spotted a chair in the dumpster that he wanted and went to reach for it. It was at this point Saturday that the man somehow fell into the trash and wasn't able to get out again, according to Clifton, NJ Police Lieutenant Robert Bracken.

Bracken says that officials were not able to confirm exactly how long the man was in the trash. But it appears this local resident is sticking with his story. Police say the man was finally rescued after his screams for help were finally heard at a nearby apartment complex.

If the bin was that big, couldn't he have just stood on the chair and climbed out?

There is no word if no one bothered hearing him the first two days he was still in the dumpster. Police say he was pulled out of the trash bin and treated for minor injuries.

More People Stuck in the Trash

You may remember a story somewhat similar to this that happened here in the Hudson Valley? This was certainly not the way this woman wanted to start the morning back in 2018. Roosevelt Fire Department Assistant Chief William Marshall said the woman, who lives in the Heritage Pointe Apartments in Staatsburg, had to be rescued by emergency crews after she got stuck in a trash chute.

There are still not many details on how exactly this all occurred, but sources say she was rescued after residents called 911 after they heard the woman screaming. NBC is reporting that she fell headfirst into the chute, and was stuck there for about forty minutes. There also aren't many details on how this stuck woman passed time in the chute before being recused.

Heritage Pointe is a senior rental community in Staatsburg, located just west of Route 9, near Norrie Point. Marshall said the unidentified woman was stuck between the second and third floor. Marshall told sources that the woman was rescued at about 8:30 AM later that morning. The woman was sent to Vassar Brothers Medical Center for further observation and treatment.