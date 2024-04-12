New York Building Electron Collider to Study Secrets of Universe

New York State is investing $100 million in a project to study the secrets of the universe.

Governor Hochul announced this week that the state is granting $100 million towards the construction of an Electron-Ion Collider. An example of this technology is the Large Hadron Collider at CERN which made news in 2012 for discovering the Higgs boson particle.

Particle colliders can be a bit confusing to understand, but they basically accelerate subatomic particles to extremely high speeds and then smash them together. The resulting collisions can unlock the secrets of the universe allow scientists to study particles that have yet to be discovered that can lead to breakthroughs in energy, science, technology, and medicine

Electron-Ion Collider Project to Begin in New York

The $100 million grant will kickstart the construction of the world's only next-generation collider in Long Island. The project will break ground at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to Governor Hochul, the money will go towards the design and construction of the first four buildings of 14 that will house the accelerator. New York's part of the project will last through 2027, but the entire project is not expected to be ready until 2033.

While New York is kicking in the initial $100 million investment, the Department of Energy will fund all the scientific and technical components through money from the federal government.

Governor Says New York's Own Electron Collider is Also Good for Business

Governor Hochul says that Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Electron-Ion Collider will not only offer breakthroughs in science, but will also benefit the New York economy, attracting "innovative 21st century businesses, and... good-paying jobs." Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the project will create thousands of jobs for New Yorkers.

