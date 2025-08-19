Man In New York Struck And Killed As They Walked On Interstate

A tragic crash has claimed the life of a man in New York state. Officials say that a man crossing an interstate was fatally struck early Monday morning. State Police say that the victim was from out of state, and had walked out on the road while it was still dark.

An investigation says that the truck driver that struck the pedestrian actually thought they had hit a deer at first. However, once the driver viewed the dashcan footage, they saw that it was really a person who had been struck.

Man In New York Struck And Killed On Interstate

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 18, at 4:48 A.M., troopers responded to an area on I-90 in the town of Hamburg for a possible tractor-trailer that struck a pedestrian.

An investigation determined that a man from Florida had walked from a nearby hotel onto the Interstate-90. Police say the victim walked into the driving lane and was struck by a 2023 Kenwood traveling westbound.

Police say that the truck driver thought it might have been a deer and continued traveling on the highway, but after reviewing the dashcam footage they realized it was really a pedestrian, says the report.

Sadly, the man was located in a nearby ditch deceased, as law enforcement had been notified. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and removed the deceased for post-mortem examination.

New York State Police say that there was no signs of foul play and the scene was consistent with that of an accidental death. New York State Police have identified the victim as 60-year-old Darryl K. Jones of Yalaha, Florida.

