Man Fatally Hit By Car Walking on Palisades Parkway, Police Say

Police are continuing to investigate after a Lower Hudson Valley man was killed while walking on the Palisades Parkway.

On Friday around 11:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to a body found in the southbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway near exit 12. An investigation revealed that 47-year-old Genoval Gonzalez Quintana of Spring Valley was fatally hit by a passenger vehicle while he walking on the Palisades Parkway, officials say.

The operator of the vehicle was driving home from work when he hit Quintana, police say.

While being questioned by the police it was determined the driver was not intoxicated and was not in possession of a cell phone, according to New York State Police. No charges have been filed.

It remains unclear why Quintana was walking on the Palisades Parkway just before midnight. Police say the investigation is ongoing.