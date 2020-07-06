Cuomo: New York State Fair Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the New York State Fair is canceled.

On Monday during a COVID-19 press conference, Cuomo said due to safety concerns the New York State Fair in Syracuse has been canceled.

"Out of an abundance of caution the New York State Fair will be canceled this summer," Cuomo said.

The fair attracts over 1 million each year. It's the biggest fair in New York State and is one of the biggest in the country. The Dutchess County Fair, which was previously canceled, is the second biggest fair in New York, officials say.

"This one hurts — I love the State Fair. But the risk is too high to hold it this summer," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference.

Cuomo said 54,328 coronavirus tests were performed on Sunday. 518 tests came back positive or 0.95 percent. Total hospitalizations fell to 817. Nine New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday.

"When NY’s phased reopening began, the goal was to avoid an uptick," he tweeted. "What is happening now is even better: Our numbers continue to go down. This is great news. But it’s up to ALL New Yorkers to keep this progress going."

Cuomo also announced the Hudson Valley has been cleared to enter Phase 4 of the reopening process on Tuesday.

He also confirmed no decision has been made on students returning to schools in the fall.