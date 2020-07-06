Hudson Valley Father, Son Killed in House Fire

A Hudson Valley man and his young son lost their lives in an early morning fire.

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office report investigating a fatal house fire in the Town of Shawangunk.

On Sunday around 12:30 a.m., multiple fire, police and EMS personnel responded to 550 Burnt Meadow Road for a 911 call for a house fire. Initial responders discovered a 9-year-old girl outside the home, who had been pushed out a window to safety by her father, later identified as Joseph J. Hull, 50, police say.

Police were told Hull stayed in the home to find his other child, Joseph D. Hull, 7.

Firefighters were eventually able to locate and remove both from the residence. Both were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where they were later pronounced dead, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, however, foul play is not currently suspected, police say.

The Ulster County Sherrif's Office were assisted by the New York State Police, Town of Shawangunk Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, fire companies from Shawangunk Valley, Walker Valley, Gardiner and Modena, as well as Mobile Life Support Services and New Paltz Rescue Squad.